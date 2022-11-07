Elon Musk Said He Wanted To Make Twitter Trustworthy. He Then Instantly Stepped On His Own Dick.
Whoops.
Elon Musk sent a tweet tonight:
Great! Sounds good!
I genuinely wish him well. The problem is that over the last decade we have seen time and time again that mobs of people playing detective on social media do not lead to accuracy. They lead to people being falsely accused of the Boston Bombing. They lead to people being told about false flooding after Hurricane Sandy.
Facebook and Twitter and journalism publications have spent years trying to mitigate the negative truths about social media when it comes to spreading truth online.
But if Musk can fix that then greaT!
It would be great!
And I am going to say that and then put my night cap on and begin to go to bed and, uh oh…
Huh that looks familiar to anyone who has ever spent time thinking about this subject:
Voltaire did not say that quote and it is something that has been caught many times before.
Who did say it?
Bad news:
The original speaker is Kevin Alfred Strom, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier who founded the neo-Nazi group National Vanguard in 2005, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 23 months in prison.
Musk just doesn’t know about any of this because he isn’t someone who has spent time thinking about this.
But people have spent time thinking about this.
Journalists have and platforms have!
They have come up with systems and ways of dealing with it. They aren’t just randomly pulling their dicks out and pissing on the street.
Watching that punk get squashed is going to be fun.
He didn't "invent" Paypal. Just like he didn't design the Tesla. And he's not the Chief Engineer at Space-X.
He's a rich kid whose Afrikaner family made their millions stealing the rubies and emeralds of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe). He came here with a $4 million bank account and HIRED PEOPLE smarter than he was to do all those interesting "inventions."
And then he took the credit.
He's a mentally-unstable pig with a persecution complex from being bullied and beaten up for being Aspergian (he claims - though as an Aspergian myself I have never noted any "Aspergian behavior" on his part) But he certainly is "the ass in Asperger's."
According to the article in last week's Atlantic, when the internet regulators in Canada, the EU, and India get through with him, he'll be crying harder than he did when he got beat up at 12.
Watching him get his clock cleaned when he can't make his loan payments because the advertisers don't want anything to do with a site that allows - hell, promotes! - hate speech - and then the stock run on Tesla when he has to cash in his stock to pay up his Twitter loans, and the margin calls on Space-X...
Let's just say, don't hold your breath on those tickets to Mars being of any value anytime soon.
What we need to do is find a way to rein in the uber-rich, to corral them. We just can't go on having the planet held hostage to a mentally defective permanent 12 year old because he has money. Or any of the other Silly Con Valley scum like Peter Thiel the gay Nazi.
I can’t get over the promise about advertising being “twice as relevant” for the $8 club members.
#1: *As an ad for Twitter*, this seems very hard to support. How could they know this already?
#2: As a statement *to advertisers*, what does it say? The product they have been buying is only half as effective as it could have been? Or that their future ad buys will be artificially made 50% less relevant to add value to the blue checks?
Not sure how anyone would want to buy this product, setting aside the recent threat of a globothermonuclear campaign by Twitter, against former advertisers.