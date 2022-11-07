Elon Musk sent a tweet tonight:

Great! Sounds good!

I genuinely wish him well. The problem is that over the last decade we have seen time and time again that mobs of people playing detective on social media do not lead to accuracy. They lead to people being falsely accused of the Boston Bombing. They lead to people being told about false flooding after Hurricane Sandy.

Facebook and Twitter and journalism publications have spent years trying to mitigate the negative truths about social media when it comes to spreading truth online.

But if Musk can fix that then greaT!

It would be great!

And I am going to say that and then put my night cap on and begin to go to bed and, uh oh…

Huh that looks familiar to anyone who has ever spent time thinking about this subject:

Voltaire did not say that quote and it is something that has been caught many times before.

Who did say it?

Bad news:

Ruh-roh:

The original speaker is Kevin Alfred Strom, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier who founded the neo-Nazi group National Vanguard in 2005, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 23 months in prison.

Musk just doesn’t know about any of this because he isn’t someone who has spent time thinking about this.

But people have spent time thinking about this.

Journalists have and platforms have!

They have come up with systems and ways of dealing with it. They aren’t just randomly pulling their dicks out and pissing on the street.