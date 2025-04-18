Calm Down

thisiskdo
5d

Years ago I worked late on a Friday and went to bed early with the intention of waking up early and making myself a brunch dish I had recently read about - oueffs en meurette.

I knew my roommate at the time had his gf over given the extremely noisy lovemaking that woke me up the night before.

So naturally, I felt obligated to make a second plate.

Little did I know my friend and his paramour were in bed but awake and smelling my cooking and debating about how to ask if I was willing to share, unaware of my planned generosity. When I shouted up I had a plate for them my friend burst out of the room like it was on fire. The noises they made eating the oueffs were arguably more passionate and enthusiastic than the previous evening’s lovemaking.

So anyway, love oueffs en meurette. Top and underrated brunch dish.

Betsy
5d

OMG I love you so so much. This is way too much work for me to do but it was so exciting to read. Maybe next year. Thank you for this post - it is amazing.

