Calm Down

Calm Down

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Biscuiteer's avatar
Biscuiteer
7d

Actually, Ben, the true hero of your story is the flight attendant who told the crank to pound sand. You are the beneficiary of her thoughtfulness and you do get credit for creating the *possibility* for her action. If you saw a house ablaze and called 911, the heroes would be the fire department members who put out the fire. Unless, of course, you first rushed into the burning building and carried the three orphans out to safety, risking near death. Which I know you would do.

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Ananda's avatar
Ananda
7d

So yes obviously you are in the right on any conceivable moral theory. Now I can tell my airplane story. I'm on an international flight sitting in premium economy in one of the aisle seats in the middle section. The seat to my right is open and I am very pleased about this. I'm settled in, reading my book, and getting ready to doze off (for some reason I just instantly conk out on airplanes). But, a few minutes after we're at cruising altitude, this guy a few rows back flags down the flight attendant. His entertainment system isn't working and he wants to move to a seat with a working system. So he comes over and sits to my right and starts watching stuff (and pretty loud through his headphones). Obviously I am annoyed, but I suppose he can sit in the seat. I don't get much sleep, though, and I know I'll be awake for the rest of the flight. Then, when the lights dim, I turn on my reading light to read my book, and he tells me "Hey, it's dark, you need to turn off that light." I should have told him to move back to his own goddamn seat.

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