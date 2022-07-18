Will Donald Trump run for president again? It sure seems like it. Indeed, it has seemed like it since he left office. But the speculation has picked up speed in recent weeks as the January 6th hearings have geared up and the midterm elections get closer and closer.

I wrote a few days ago about why I think Republicans shouldn’t want Donald Trump to run for president. The basic gist is that if you are a Republican who wants to see a Republican in the White House, then nominating Donald Trump comes with more risk than nominating anyone else. He is very unpopular. And if he overcomes the odds and wins the presidency, he isn’t going to deliver any real policy achievements that another, less risky Republican wouldn’t deliver.

What Donald Trump will uniquely deliver is a serotonin boost to conservatives from the ever swamps, foaming at the mouth for even more escalation in our culture war.

Accompanying the reports of Trump’s “will-he-won’t-he,” are predictable dispatches about how eager Democrats are for Trump to run again.

It isn’t hard to see why Trump running again is somewhat tantalizing for Democrats. Even in the NYT poll that found everyone in the world mad at Joe Biden, he beat Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

But I think it’s important to make the case why Democrats also shouldn’t want him to run either.

Democrats should hope Trump does not run.

The reason is simple:

He could win.

Republicans should hope he doesn’t run because he’ll probably lose. Democrats should hope he doesn’t run because he might win.