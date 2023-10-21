Hey cats & kittens,

I owe you an explanation for why I haven’t posted in a week.

I’m just incredibly upset and angry about what’s going on in Israel and Gaza and how the discourse is going in the United States,

My main belief in life is that being upset about stuff like global affairs, which are beyond your control, is really unhealthy. That belief is something that was forged in the smithy of a suicide ward at Beth Israel in September of 2016.

I recognized then that I had cared too much about politics and the discourse surrounding i,t and over the next two months, my entire view of the world changed in treatment even as Trump won.

And it’s just been so tested the last few weeks.

I am mad. I am upset about what happened and I am mad about how people I have spent years happy to make jokes with despite our political differences genuinely seem to be proving that they’re antisemites.

I feel like a fucking idiot for not seeing it before. But that doesn’t even matter because the thing that really upsets me is that I just am so hurt. I can’t talk my way out of the hurt.

I have felt myself being so mad at the left that I have felt myself forgetting all the things that make me a liberal. Hahahaha. what a fucking dumb thing to say or feel. How hilariously stupid brains are!

It’s just tough.

Anyways this is all stupid, and I am a shmuck and I promise I actually have an organizing principle around which I will discuss this topic over the weekend in essay form, but I felt like I owed you a check-in.

Love,

Ben