BREAKING: Joe Biden ends reelection campaign
Thank you, Mr President.
Joe Biden just announced he is no longer running for reelection.
I’ll have another post up later today about this but I just wanted to quickly take this opportunity to say, THANK YOU, JOE.
I can’t believe I learned this via an email from Ben Dreyfuss, as opposed to TV or social media or whatever. I love it.
In fairness to Biden, he did do something Trump would never ever do. So he proved himself to be different in the end. Can’t be easy to do this.