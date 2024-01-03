I love eating at restaurants by myself. Most of the time, I do it at fairly mediocre restaurants, but it is especially rewarding to go to a really nice restaurant by yourself. Everyone else is there to celebrate something, but you? You’re just there for the food. It’s an invigorating power move to go to a Michelin-starred restaurant with a 6-course tasting menu by yourself.

Le Bernardin, alone, 2019

The only restaurant I have ever been anxious about going to alone is Benihana. Benihana is teppanyakiki. You are seated with other parties and then the cook does a “show” which involves some participation. The idea of going alone was even too much for me.

But in 2013, I decided that I had to go alone. I had to push my limits. I had to force myself to do a masochistic test of my own self-confidence.