Behind the Scenes of This Substack (and Other Things I Overshared on the Fifth Column)
A few nights ago I went on one of my favorite podcasts, The Fifth Column, with Kmele Foster, Michael Moynihan, and Matt Welch. We talked about lots of things including this substack! It got messy.
This show always starts with us drinking and by the end I am increasingly drunk. As I say on the show, it’s sort of the genius way you get secrets out of Arthu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.