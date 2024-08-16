ChatGPT made this image of a “crying breakdancer”

Hello! Happy Friday. Doing well, are we? You look well. If you aren’t well, you’re hiding it well. This is a compliment. Some people, when they are not well, are demonstrably unwell. These people are a pain to be around. Coughing and hacking like they have pleurisy, bemoaning their lot in life. You? You have a toss-your-hair-back aesthetic that one might find in Abercrombie advertisements.

You are not a pain to be around. You are a delight.

Here are three links that you deserve:

Number 1: Primal Fear, Primal YouTube

I am traveling today to Chicago, the city where the film PRIMAL FEAR is set. PRIMAL FEAR is a wonderful 90s legal thriller about Edward Norton murdering a Catholic Bishop and Richard Gere defending him. It’s great. It made Edward Norton a star.

There is a very popular YouTuber named Legal Eagle who does videos about the law. Occasionally, he also does a series where he critiques the way the justice system is portrayed in films. For YEARS, I have been asking him to do one of these videos about PRIMAL FEAR.

Guess what? HE DID IT! And it was everything I hoped for.

You should watch it because I harassed him for so long to do this that the YouTube description begins with “ARE YOU HAPPY BEN?”

Thank you, Legal Eagle!

Number 2: Jews, Moving Briskly About

In other news, I appeared on the very popular podcast Ask A Jew this week. It was a rollicking discussion about many various and sundry topics, including but not limited to prostitution, an Uber-like app for prostitution, and how it was fun when Obama killed bin Laden and threw him into the sea.

You should listen to it!

Number 3: Raygun, Ray-Knife

Does none of this strike your fancy? Well, how about this: You know how there was some Australian breakdancer at the Olympics who totally sucked named Raygun? Lips were wagging about Raygun so much that Raygun complained about how mean people were to her. I don’t know. Sorry for your trouble, Raygun, but when you perform something on a global stage, you open yourself up to both acclaim and derision. No one made you go to the Olympics. You could have lived a quiet life by a pond somewhere. But you wanted more. Sadly, you flew too high on borrowed wings, as one does.

Stiff upper lip, though! It builds character. And of course, internet infamy, like almost all infamy that doesn’t involve body counts, is short-lived. In the words of the great English thinker William Thacker, “today's newspapers will be lining tomorrow's wastepaper bin.”

And remember, you’ll have a story to tell!

Speaking of stories to tell involving people named Raygun: in 2009, someone who was not Australian and did not dance but who was also named Raygun tried to stab me.

This is enough of a tenuous connection for me to repromote the post I wrote about it last year.

I hope you have a very nice Firday night. I will have lots of juicy content for you this week from the DNC, some of which you will have mañana.

Love,

Ben