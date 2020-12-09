Anxiety and other things we are arrested by
What is this Substack and why should you sign up for it?
On September 21st 2016, I woke up in the Beth Israel psychiatric ward on a suicide hold. I didn't immediately remember what had happened but I had some vague flashes. A doctor was standing over me. He told me that later in the morning I would meet with a treatment team. I asked him if I was on a 72 hour hold. "No, because you came in through the ER. You…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.