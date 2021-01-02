America's dumbest senators plan to do new dumb thing
Ted Cruz and the 10 people on earth not embarrassed by him will object to Biden's electoral college votes.
This is an image of Ted Cruz thirstily asking to drink the bees that Nicolas Cage had to be subjected to in the “The Wicker Man.” You’re welcome.
Ted Cruz and a bunch of demented GOP senators announced today that they would join what could be dozens of House Republicans in challenging the electoral votes Biden needs to secure 270 on January 6th.
The senat…
