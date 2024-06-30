My dad likes to tell a story about Ronald Reagan.

Reagan was a longtime member of a fancy country club in LA, and after leaving the White House and returning to California, he spent a lot of time there. He had Alzheimer’s at this point, and it was getting worse, but he had a group of friends that included various Hollywood people—one of whom must have told my dad this story—and they’d have these regular lunches in the dining room. He mostly sat at the table silently, looking away, completely out of it as those friends carried on conversations without him.

One day, someone at the table mentioned Jack Warner, and suddenly Reagan perked up!

“Jack Warner? Jack Warner is why I became president,” he announced to these friends, who were thrilled to see him snap out of his brain fog.

“What do you mean?” one of them asked.

“He wouldn’t cast me, so I went into politics.”

The second he finished the sentence, the fog rolled over him again, and he went back to staring at the carpet.

This was going to be the introduction to a longer post about the aftermath of the debate, but I’m actually on Oxycodone at the moment for the first time in my life because I had surgery on Friday, and I’m really struggling to put words in a coherent order.

Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and they removed this necrotic bone from my jaw, which had been plaguing me for the last three months. It was really affecting me beyond just the localized pain and was sort of ruining my life on a much broader level.

My upped white blood cell count from the continuing infection apparently contributed to my freak kidney failure incident in May! And I’ve also just been on this neverending series of antibiotics that did nothing but make me nauseous.

Anyway, the point is, I have been in a terrible mood the last few months, my writing has sucked, and I’ve been an idiot. I’m sorry. But it’s morning in America, baby! Because I’m on the mend, and I actually have some fun, exciting things in store for you imminently.

I hope you had a good Saturday night!

I’m now going to let the brain fog roll over me and go back to looking at the carpet.

Love and love,

Ben