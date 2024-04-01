SEPTEMBER 2023

I can feel that one of my back teeth has a cavity of some sort. It doesn’t hurt, but I can feel a crack with my tongue.

Go to the dentist.

WAIT! I wasn’t done explaining my situation. I’m broke. And I don’t have dental insurance.

Go to a dentist and put it on a credit card.

BUT IT DOESN’T HURT.

Go to a dentist because it will get worse.

OK, than…