SEPTEMBER 2023
I can feel that one of my back teeth has a cavity of some sort. It doesn’t hurt, but I can feel a crack with my tongue.
Go to the dentist.
WAIT! I wasn’t done explaining my situation. I’m broke. And I don’t have dental insurance.
Go to a dentist and put it on a credit card.
BUT IT DOESN’T HURT.
Go to a dentist because it will get worse.
OK, than…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.