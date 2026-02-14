Calm Down

Calm Down

GreatDarkSpot
I consider myself lucky because in my 20s, I saw an interview with Paul McCartney where he was discussing his latest single, This One, which is about living in the moment and that ‘there never could be a better moment than this one.’ And I thought, you know, he’s right, too many people do spent all their time dreaming about the future or remembering the past and don’t live in the now. I won’t pretend that McCartney is the most profound philosopher in history but he was the one who made me see it. I’ve come across people expressing their midlife crisis, none more painfully than former Men At Work singer Colin Hay with his song Waiting For My Real Life to Begin. But thanks to Paul, I realized quite young that this was my real life and I needed to enjoy every possible moment. It doesn’t all go as planned; my wife buggered off when I was 40, derailing how I thought my life would go. But I got up, made a priority list (of which having a child was on top) and set about making it happen. And I did. Ben, I don’t know you at all, but happiness and fulfillment is out there. Don’t wait; seize the day! The time is now.

Suki Herr
I’m not trying to be glib, but I’m 74. You have time.

On the other hand, as a woman, 40 hit me hard too. I understand, but wish I’d accepted the aging process more gracefully&just appreciated where I was.

