A lot of people don't like you. Don't have a nervous breakdown or anything. That's life.
Shoot for 60%! Settle for 40%!
A few years ago, I was at an event with a friend, and at some point, I noticed that he and I weren’t very popular with the rest of the crowd. I said to him, “a lot of people here seem to hate us.”
“Hate me?!?!?!? Why??!?! What have I done?”
“OK, I was exaggerating a little. Everyone doesn’t hate you, but a bunch of people…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.