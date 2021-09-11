9/11 began 20 years ago. When did it end?
In 2006, I was driving across the country and pulled into a gas station in Utah and snapped this photo. It was surreal even then. What was the gas station employee going to tell me if I asked the cashier for more details about the terrorist threat level? If the threat level had been red, would all the gas station cashiers in the country have received a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.