Calm Down

Calm Down

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeramie Dreyfuss's avatar
Jeramie Dreyfuss
2d

I love you, Ben

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Dreyfuss
Penny M's avatar
Penny M
2d

I'm glad you made it through the spiral and are feeling less stuck in the gloom. Most of us have been in similar places, but our similar places didn't land on TMZ and People, which just seems like a bleak circle of Hell that Dante should have thought to include when writing The Inferno.

May 2026 treat you with kindness. You deserve it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Dreyfuss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture